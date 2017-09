The best way to start off our new blog about bladder is to talk about the problems that you can have with it. Bladder-related problems happen to a lot of people and they are right up there with sexual health issues when it comes to being embarrassed to speak to your doctor about them. We are going to spend some time today learning about what the main causes of bladder issues are and discover what you can do to treat these issues so they are no longer a problem in the future.