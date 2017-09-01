In today’s article, we’re going to discuss a topic that has been brushed back behind the public eye. This condition can be embarrassing for those who suffer from it and keep them from going to the doctor to talk about it. What we are talking about today is urinary incontinence. This condition is something that can be fully treated when using the right supplement. If you notice that your incontinence is starting to ruin your life and the things that you want to do in it, then it’s time to learn how to treat it.